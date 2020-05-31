HAVERHILL — The driver was killed when a sport utility vehicle went off the road, hit a utility pole pole and parked car, slid down an embankment and burst into flames.
State police spokesman Dave Procopio said "for reasons still under investigation," the driver of the 2016 Nissan Rouge "failed to negotiate a left-bearing curve," leading to the crash Friday night.
The accident occurred near 1506 Broadway.
Procopio added that the body of the identified driver was found after the fire was extinguished.
Haverhill police are investigating the accident's cause. State police reconstructed the crash.
No further details on the fatal accident were available Sunday.