Drivers ignore traffic controls at new Dunkin' Donuts 

HAVERHILL — Police have been issuing tickets to drivers who defy the new traffic controls at the Dunkin' Donuts at 915 S. Main Street.
Since the shop opened about a year ago, at least six crashes have been reported in the area. Drivers coming from the Ward Hill Connector crest a hill and may find a car stopped in the left lane waiting to turn into the shop. Customers leaving and hoping to go north on Route 125 must cross two lanes of southbound traffic and merge into the northbound lane.
The new signage, installed by the state, is intended to help prevent accidents, but appears to have had little impact on some drivers who've been defying the signs.
Police Capt. Stephen Doherty said that officers began monitoring the area, along Route 125 where it approaches the Ward Hill Connector, on Feb. 20 and by the next day they had issued several citations to drivers for violating the new traffic controls.
"We want to make the public aware that for drivers exiting the Dunkin' Donuts, they are no longer allowed to turn left," Doherty said.
On Monday, Feb. 24, police issued six citations for making that improper left turn, according to the records department. Police continue monitoring the area for compliance.
The new signage includes highly visible red and white "no left turn" signs, one posted at the shop's exit and one posted across the street, and a large, illuminated sign flashing the message, "no left turn" and "right turn only."
Other signs will be added along Route 125 northbound and southbound to better alert drivers of the new traffic pattern and of the 35 MPH speed limit, state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said recently.
Vargas had petitioned MassDOT to expedite the installation of signage after speaking with concerned drivers and city officials.
According to Vargas, it was a Haverhill resident's story that inspired him to petition MassDOT so ardently for change.
On Jan. 18, 30-year-old Lauren Halkiotis of Haverhill was heading to work in North Andover when a truck turning left out of Dunkin' hit the passenger side of her car, pushing her car into another. She spent four days in a Boston hospital recovering from severe internal injuries.
"I'm happy to know they installed signs as this is a dangerous spot, but I knew some drivers were not going to follow the rules," she said. "High risk drivers don't follow the rules. There are other places in Haverhill where left turns are not allowed, yet people still turn left."
Her story isn't unique.
On the morning of Sept. 18, 2019, Kathryn Picone of Bradford was driving south on Route 125 on her way to her job in Lawrence when she was T-boned by a car making a left turn.
"He was trying to take a left turn out of the lot to head north on Route 125, and in his own words he never saw me," she said. "I was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital with a broken tibia plateau of my right leg, and endured four months of no weight bearing on my right leg."
She said she now has a plate and six screws in her right leg.
"Imagine not being able to put your foot down for four months?" she said. "I spent a week in the hospital and two weeks in rehab and I'm just starting to walk now and it is not easy as I live in a third floor apartment."
Picone said she still attends physical therapy in an effort to walk normally again.
"The car that I loved and owned, a 2011 Camry, is gone," she said.
Picone said that since her accident, she has sent letters to the city engineer and to MassDOT in hopes more can be done to prevent future accidents.
"I don't want to see another person get hurt there or possibly killed," she said.