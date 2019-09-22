HAVERHILL — When city workers repaved part of Salem Street this summer, drivers expected to get a smoother ride as a result.
But for one stretch of the heavily traveled street, just the opposite has happened — and drivers are complaining about it.
City Council President John Michitson and Councilor Melinda Barrett said they have been contacted by drivers who are upset about manhole covers on the street that were set incorrectly during the resurfacing project.
The covers are set too deeply into the pavement, the drivers complained, causing a pothole-like effect — something motorists don't expect as they are traveling on the street's new pavement.
The result is travelers being jarred by the impact, and even damage to vehicles, the councilors said.
Barrett said three manhole covers in particular are causing problems. Drivers encounter those covers as they head west toward Chris' Farm Stand at the entrance to Orchard Hill Road.
The low-set manhole covers "jar your car'' in those area, Barrett said.
She said some drivers are lucky enough to notice how low the covers sit before driving on them. The drivers might be able to avoid the covers, but doing that can cause other safety problems.
"The individual who wrote to me said that people are swerving to avoid them and that he is afraid someone will have an accident while swerving and that if you're a speeder, you can lose control," Barrett said. "It's such a jarring hit.''
Barrett called those manhole covers "real sinkers."
The council approved a request by Barrett to ask the city's Department of Public Works and the mayor's office to have those manhole covers reset so they are level with the road,ending the pothole-like situation.
Salem Street is a main road that leads from Bradford Common to Groveland. It is a well-traveled road, with drivers using it to go between Haverhill and Groveland, and also to get to Interstate 95.
Barrett said she traveled on Salem Street recently to experience the manhole problem.
"I purposely hit them to see what effect it had and it was like hitting a pothole," she said. "Beyond those, there are other manhole covers that can be fine-tuned as they are too low, as well."
She said there must be a construction technique available that would ensure manhole covers are set into the pavement at the correct height.
The problem of sunken manhole covers is not unique to Salem Street. Drivers hit these unintended potholes elsewhere in Haverhill, Barrett said.
Once the manhole covers are raised on Salem Street, public works crews must tackle the issue elsewhere, Barrett said.
"Improperly set manhole covers exist on a lot of streets throughout the city,'' she said, "and I think it's an issue that needs to be addressed.''