HAVERHILL — The state is warning drivers about temporary lane closures happening between Monday and Thursday of next week due to the Interstate 495 bridge replacement project.
Two northbound right lanes between exits 49 and 50 will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Two northbound right lanes will be closed nightly Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to the following morning at 5 a.m.
Exit 49 on I-495 northbound will be closed overnight Monday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The ramp closure is necessary to accommodate concrete delivery for the placement of the new I-495 bridge deck over the Merrimack River.
While Exit 49 is closed, traffic will be detoured and take Exit 50 to Route 97, take a left, take the on-ramp to I-495 southbound, and continue to Exit 49 to River Street (Route 110).
State officials said they encourage drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. People traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
Advance warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency, state officials said.
More information on the project is available online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.