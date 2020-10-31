HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of various lane closures on Interstate 495 northbound and southbound that will take place starting Sunday as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said there will be alternating double lane closures between exits 51 and 49 on Sunday, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Single right lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 50 from Monday through Friday, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. The lane closures are necessary for work at the Industrial Avenue and River Street overpass columns.
Single right lanes will be closed on I-495 between exits 50 and 49 from Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Additionally, southbound traffic has been shifted to the crossover and is now utilizing a portion of the new northbound bridge. This has allowed MassDOT’s contractor to begin demolition of the existing southbound bridge.
MassDOT officials said demolition of the existing bridge deck will continue through mid-December and that demolition of the substructure will start in mid-November and continue through early March.
The demolition work will generate noise, however, all activities will comply with the project’s noise control plan, officials said.
To further minimize the impacts of these activities, the anticipated work hours will be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work hours are subject to change as needed, including the use of extended hours during weekdays and weekend work.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.