HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of daytime lane closures on Interstate 495 in Haverhill that are part of the Merrimack River bridge construction project.
State Department of Transportation officials said lane closures are scheduled from Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Single right lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 50, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Single right lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 50 and 49, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.