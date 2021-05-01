HAVERHILL — The state is warning drivers about temporary lane closures on Interstate 495 north that will happen Wednesday and Thursday of next week as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
State officials said a northbound right lane between exits 48 and 50 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. both of those days.
The lane closures are necessary so workers can spread loam along the highway and ramp shoulders, officials said. They said advance warning signs in the area will notify drivers about the closures and provide updates.
Officials encourage drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Drivers who choose to use this stretch of I-495 should expect delays and are asked to reduce their speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at www.mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge.