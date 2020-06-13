HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned about temporary lane closures happening between Monday and Thursday of next week for the Interstate 495 bridge replacement project.
The state Department of Transportation said it will close single southbound lanes during the four-day period, but traffic will be able to pass through the area.
A single right lane will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 48 and 49 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, state officials said.
A single left lane will be closed on I-495 southbound near exits 48, 49 and 50 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, officials said.
The lane closures are necessary for bridge construction work, the state said.
State officials said they encourage drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. People traveling through the area should expect delays, and reduce speed and use caution.
Advance warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
More information on the project is available online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
The schedule for the project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice, the state said.