HAVERHILL — The state is warning drivers about temporary lane closures on Interstate 495 that will happen starting Sunday as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
State transportation officials said two southbound right lanes between exits 50 and 48 will be closed for certain hours from Sunday through Thursday. The closures will begin at 8 each night and continue to 5 a.m. the next day, officials said.
State police will use marked vehicles as rolling roadblocks to slow traffic on I-495 southbound for short periods of time each day between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., to allow for the safe delivery of steel beams to the work zone, officials said.
The Exit 49 on-ramp that connects Route 110/113 (River Street) to I-495 southbound will be closed from Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., officials said.
Drivers are advised to use posted detours when the Exit 49 on-ramp to I-495 south is closed.
State officials said a northbound right lane between exits 48 and 50 will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. A southbound right lane between exits 50 and 48 will be closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Officials encourage drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Drivers who choose to use this stretch of I-495 should expect delays and are asked to reduce their speed and use caution, officials said.
More information on the project is available at www.mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge.