HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of temporary lane closures on Interstate 495 northbound and southbound that will take place Monday through Thursday as part of the Merrimack River bridge construction project.
State officials said a northbound right lane between exits 48 and 50 will be closed Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
A southbound left lane between exits 50 and 49 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.