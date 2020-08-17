HAVERHILL — The state is warning drivers about temporary lane closures happening between Tuesday and Thursday of this week for the Interstate 495 bridge replacement project.
The state Department of Transportation said it will close single northbound and southbound lanes during the three-day period, but traffic will still be able to pass through the area.
A single left lane will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 48 and 50 on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, officials said.
A single right lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 49 on Wednesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, officials said.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Advance warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.