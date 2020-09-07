HAVERHILL — Drivers beware: Some lanes of Interstate 495 in Haverhill will be temporarily closed between Tuesday and Thursday of this week for the highway bridge replacement project.
The state Department of Transportation said it will close single right lanes on I-495 northbound between exits 49 and 50 Tuesday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
In addition, the right shoulder of I-495 southbound between exits 50 and 49 and the left shoulder on the ramps for exits 50 and 49 will be closed Tuesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, the state said.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Advance warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.