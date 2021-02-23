HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of temporary lane closures this week on Interstate 495 northbound and southbound.
The closures are necessary as work continues on the Merrimack River bridge replacement project, state transportation officials said.
The officials said they will close two left lanes on I-495 northbound and southbound, between exits 48 and 49, on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.
A single right lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 49 on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials said. They said the lane closure is necessary to replace a damaged sign at Exit 49.
Signs, police details and advance message boards will be placed in the area to guide drivers during the work, officials said.
Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through the work area.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.