HAVERHILL — The state is warning drivers about temporary lane closures happening between Tuesday and Thursday of this week for the Interstate 495 bridge replacement project.
The state Department of Transportation said it will close single northbound lanes during the four-day period, but traffic will still be able to pass through the area.
A single left lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 49 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, state officials said.
A single right lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 49 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.
State officials said they encourage drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. People traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
Advance warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency, state officials said.
More information on the project is available online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.