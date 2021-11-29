HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers that traffic on I-495 southbound in Haverhill will be shifted from the temporary median crossover onto the new southbound bridge as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
To accommodate the traffic shift, there will be temporary overnight lane closures and short duration closures of the southbound exit 108/107 (Route 97 and Routes 110/113) on-ramp and exit 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) off-ramp from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, through 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Once the traffic shift is in place, three southbound travel lanes will be provided over the new bridge. The new southbound configuration will provide full width shoulders and breakdown lanes and all entrance and exit ramps will remain open, officials said. The existing temporary northbound alignment will remain in place through the winter, while the temporary crossover is removed.
As part of this southbound bridge opening, the temporary speed limit on I-495 southbound will be raised from 45 mph to 55 mph.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.