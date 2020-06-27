HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned about temporary lane closures happening between Monday and Tuesday for the Interstate 495 bridge replacement project.
The state Department of Transportation said it will close a single right lane on Interstate 495 north between exits 48 and 49 on Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. During these times, travel will be permitted through the work zone area.
The state will also close a single lane on I-495 south in the area of exits 48, 49 and 50 from Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Drivers should expect delays and should reduce speed and use caution, state officials said.
The lane closures are necessary for construction work on the I-495 Merrimack River bridge replacement project, officials said.
Advance warning signs will be used on site to notify drivers about the planned closures and provide updates.
The schedule for this project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge.