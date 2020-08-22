HAVERHILL — The state is warning drivers about temporary lane closures happening between Monday and Friday for the Interstate 495 bridge replacement project.
The state Department of Transportation said it will close single northbound and southbound lanes during the five-day period, but traffic will still be able to pass through the area.
A single right lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 49 Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, officials said.
A single left lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 49 Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. each night to 7 a.m. the following morning.
Single left lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 48 and 50 Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Two left lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 48 and 50 from Thursday at 9 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Advance warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.