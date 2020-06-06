HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned about lane and ramp closures that will happen next week on Interstate 495.
The closures are necessary because of construction on the I-495 Haverhill bridge project, state officials said.
The state Department of Transportation announced it will close Exit 49 on I-495 northbound Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 the next morning.
The Exit 48 on-ramp from the Ward Hill Connector to I-495 northbound will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 the next morning, state officials said.
There will also be a single right-lane closure on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 49 Monday through Thursday beginning at 7 each night and ending by 6 the following morning, officials said.
Detour signs will be in place.
Single left-lane closures on I-495 southbound between exits 48, 49 and 50 will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, officials said.
Advance warning signs will be placed on the highway to notify the public about the planned closures and provide updates.
State highway officials encourage drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution, officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. For questions or to report issues related to construction, email I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
The schedule for this project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice, officials said.