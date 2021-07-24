HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of daytime lane closures on Interstate 495 in Haverhill and on Route 97 that will take place Monday through Friday as part of the Merrimack River bridge construction project.
State officials said a single right lane between exits 108 (old exit 50) and 106 (old exit 48) will be closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
A single westbound right lane on Route 97 (Broadway) that crosses over I-495 will be closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.