HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of daytime lane closures on Interstate 495 in Haverhill this week as part of the Merrimack River bridge rebuilding project.
State transportation officials said a single southbound right lane on I-495 between exit 108, (old exit 50), and exit 106, (old exit 48), will be closed Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
A single westbound right lane on Route 97 (Broadway) where it crosses over I-495 will be closed Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be in place to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.