HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of lane closures on Interstate 495 northbound that will take place Monday through Thursday as part of the Merrimack River bridge construction project.
State officials said they will close right lanes between Exit 48 and Exit 50 on I-495 north from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through those areas. Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.