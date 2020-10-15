HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of lane and exit closures on Interstate 495 from Friday night into Saturday morning as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
The state Department of Transportation said traffic on I-495 southbound will be shifted from the existing bridge onto the new northbound bridge from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Following the traffic shift, the existing southbound bridge will no longer be used and as demolition of the structure is planned, officials said.
To accommodate the traffic shift, there will be temporary overnight lane closures and short-term closures of the southbound on-ramp for exits 49 and 50, and also the Exit 48 off-ramp so workers can install pavement markings, officials said.
Officials said that once the traffic shift is in place, drivers will use three southbound travel lanes over the new bridge and through the work zone. Current lane widths of 11 feet will be maintained and all entrance and exit ramps will be open.
Additional safety measures include temporary lighting at the entrance and exit of the crossover during its use, anti-glare screens on the new bridge to prevent glare from oncoming vehicles as traffic moves in both directions, and the installation of rumble strips on I-495 southbound near the project area to warn drivers of the upcoming traffic change.
Real-time traffic management signs will be used to alert drivers as they approach the affected area.
As part of the temporary road alignment, the speed limit on I-495 southbound will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph in the work zone, officials said. They said appropriate signs, police details and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
State transportation officials encourage drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
More information on the project is available online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
The schedule for the project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice, the state said.