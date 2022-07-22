HAVERHILL — State highway officials are warning drivers of various nighttime lane and ramp closures during the week of July 24 on I-495 northbound and southbound as part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project. The closures are necessary to continue work on pavement marking installations, officials said.
The nighttime lane closures will be as follows:
Double left lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between Exits 107 (Routes 110 and 113) and 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) Sunday, July 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Double right lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between Exits 107 and 106 Monday, July 25, and Tuesday, July 26, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Double left lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between Exits 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector) and 107 (Routes 110 and 113) Wednesday, July 27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Double right lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between Exits 106 and 107 Thursday, July 28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The nighttime ramp closures will be as follows:
The Exit 106 on-ramp from Industrial Ave to I-495 southbound will be closed on Monday, July 25, and Tuesday, July 26, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. This ramp closure is necessary for removal of traffic safety devices and final punch list items.
The Exit 106 off-ramp from I-495 southbound to Industrial Ave will be closed Monday, July 25, and Tuesday, July 26, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. This ramp closure is necessary for removal of traffic safety devices and final punch list items.
The Exit 106 on-ramp from Industrial Avenue to I-495 northbound will be closed on Thursday, July 28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The ramp closure is necessary for sign installation.
The Exit 107 on-ramp from Route 110/113 (River Street) to I-495 southbound will be closed Monday, July 25, and Tuesday, July 26, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The Exit 107 off-ramp from I-495 northbound to Route 110/113 (River Street) will be closed Thursday, July 28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The ramp closure is necessary for sign installation.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
For more information on the project, visit online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge.
Questions or issues about the construction should be sent to I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.