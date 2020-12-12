ANDOVER — Drivers are being warned of lane closures that will happen next week along Interstate 93 northbound between exits 45 and 46 in Andover.
Three left travel lanes will be closed from 11:55 p.m. Monday to about 4 p.m. Tuesday, state officials said. While the lanes are closed, traffic will be guided to the active breakdown lane, they said.
Officials said the work is necessary to allow work crews to safely and effectively make repairs to an overhead variable message board.
Advance warning signs will be used on site to notify drivers about the planned closures and provide updates, officials said.
Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
