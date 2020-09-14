HAVERHILL — Some lanes and shoulders of Interstate 495 in Haverhill will be temporarily closed between Monday and Thursday of this week for the highway bridge replacement project.
The state Department of Transportation announced it is closing single, northbound right lanes between exits 48 and 50 Monday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
In addition, single and double left lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 49 on Monday and Tuesday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Single lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. and will transition to double lane closures from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m.
Single and double right lanes will be closed on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 49 Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Single lanes will be closed starting at 8 p.m. and will transition to double lane closures from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m.
Single and double left lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 48 and 50 Monday through Wednesday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Single lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. and will transition to double lane closures from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m.
Single right lanes will be closed on I-495 southbound between exits 50 and 49 Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Left shoulders will be closed on the I-495 southbound exits 50 and 49 ramp Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures, and also to provide updates.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.