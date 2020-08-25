HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of temporary lane closures that will happen along a stretch of busy Route 97 each weekday this week and part of next week.
The state Department of Transportation said it will close Route 97 between Silver Birch Lane and Research Drive from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning each weekday this week and from Sunday, Aug. 30, through Wednesday, Sept. 2.
This is necessary to allow crews to conduct road construction work, including paving, highway officials said.
The work is part of a $5.5 million roadway reconstruction project along Route 97 (Broadway) which is anticipated to be completed in the fall. Route 97 connects Haverhill's urban center with Salem, New Hampshire.
Appropriate signs and law enforcement details will be in place to guide drivers through the work area, state officials said.
They said drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect some delays, reduce speed and use caution.
The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice, officials said.
For more information on traffic conditions, drivers are encouraged to dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions; or visit mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and also allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.