HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers about lane and ramp closures and roadblocks on Interstate 495 in Haverhill that will take place between Sunday and Saturday of next week.
Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said there will be lane closures on I-495 southbound between exits 49 and 48 each night from 10 to 5 the next morning. The lane closures are necessary to remove beams from the existing I-495 southbound bridge as part of the bridge replacement project.
Roadblocks will be used to allow the safe removal of beams from the existing southbound bridge. The roadblocks on I-495 southbound between exits 49 and 48 will be exist intermittently. State Police will use the roadblocks to control traffic on I-495 southbound for short periods of time, officials said.
State officials said they will close the Exit 49 on-ramp from Route 110/113 (River Street) to I-495 southbound each night starting at 10 and continuing to 5 the next morning. Detours will be in place.
The state will also close the Exit 48 on-ramp from the Ward Hill Connector to I-495 southbound each night from 10 p.m. overnight to 5 a.m., officials said. Detours will be in place.
Advance warning signs will be placed on the road to notify drivers about the planned closures and provide updates, officials said.
For more information on the project, visit mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. For questions or to report issues related to construction, email I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.