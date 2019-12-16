HAVERHILL — A fire that destroyed an apartment building at 15 Dudley St. on Sunday evening was amplified by a propane heater that was being used to dry out the basement, fire officials said.
It was the wrong application for this type of heating unit, according to Fire Chief William Laliberty.
"The propane tank's safety valve let go, which added fuel to the fire and caused a quicker growth of the fire," Laliberty said following an investigation into the blaze.
"There are pictures on social media showing that before firefighters arrived on the scene, the first floor was fully involved," he added. "And with the building's balloon frame construction, the fire got up into the attic without anything stopping it."
Laliberty said the fire started about 5:30 p.m., when a resident was drying out the basement after pumping water from it.
He said the man was using a Salamander propane heater when items suddenly ignited.
Laliberty said the man attempted to put the fire out himself, which delayed other residents in calling 911.
"It was the wrong application for the use of this commercial heating unit, which is typically used in construction," he said. "It's not to be used in an occupied building and was a misuse of equipment."
Laliberty said he is pushing for the building to be taken down for the safety of the neighborhood.
"We had a company board up the first floor, as you have the risk of people entering the building to take things," he said. "We could not even send our investigators into the entire building because of how damaged it was."
During the fire, a Haverhill firefighter saved an American flag and a state of Texas flag that were mounted to a porch. Laliberty said he is still trying to identify the firefighter who saved the two flags from burning.
The city assessor's office lists the building's owner as David Koeplin of David J. Koeplin Realty Inc. of Manchester, Massachusetts. A call to Koeplin was not returned.
Justin Michael Frost, 30, of Lawrence, said his sister Krystal Rice, 37, lost everything in Sunday night's fire and that he plans to have her live at his apartment along with his fiance' and their two children.
Rice told The Eagle-Tribune that she was burned when she went to the basement to retrieve some items. She was treated at a local hospital for burns to her back and arms.
She was provided food and housing assistance by the Red Cross.
"It was one of the worst experiences of my life," she said. "Yesterday I had my stuff and today I have nothing. My life is in my purse."
Laliberty said the building was once a single-family home and that it had a finished basement.
"There was a possibility they were subletting it, so we notified the building and health department, but at this point it's moot as the building will be taken down," he said.
He said one firefighter was treated on the scene for debris in his eye, which was flushed with saline. He remained on duty.
Laliberty said two dogs escaped the burning building, but two other dogs may have perished.
The Red Cross of Northeast Massachusetts, based in Lawrence, was on the scene to provide assistance to those who were displaced.
Deb Duxbury, disaster program manager for the northeast, said the Red Cross opened two cases on four adult residents who were displaced by the fire. She said the Red Cross provided them with debit cards for food, clothing and lodging.
"We also helped with getting renewals for prescription medications lost in the fire," she said. "We believe there was a third family, but we have not been contacted yet. We left our contact information with the Fire Department."