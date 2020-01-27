HAVERHILL — Some people call it "dumpster diving.''
It might sound funny, but Toni Sapienza Donais isn't laughing.
The first-term School Committee member said she understands someone is throwing away School Department items that are still usable, tossing them in a dumpster at a city-owned maintenance barn across from Holy Family Hospital.
The tossed items — including tables and desks — are often taken from the dumpster, Sapienza Donais said, possibly by residents who use the items or sell them.
"We're hearing from people that live in that area that it's sort of been ... free for the dumpsters ... taking out oak tables and desks and things of that sort," she said.
Sapienza Donais has asked Superintendent Margaret Marotta for clarification on any policy that addresses the disposal of school equipment or supplies.
Sapienza Donais has also asked that the school facilities director provide a list of items that have been discarded from the School Department over the past six to eight weeks.
Mayor James Fiorentini, who is chairman of the School Committee, said the superintendent needs time to discuss the issue with facilities director Heather Forgione and will report her findings at the next School Committee meeting.
Sapienza Donais was an administrator in Haverhill schools for nine years before being elected to the School Committee in November. She said that when she was a school principal, any time she wanted to dispose of equipment or supplies, even books, the items had to first be declared surplus — not needed by the school or not usable.
"I'd have to write down how many books, then get permission from the School Committee to throw them away," she said. "I didn't see anything on a surplus list that we are following to throw stuff away.
"I saw the dumpster,'' she said of the one described by neighbors as a place to find items, "and it was full when I drove by.''