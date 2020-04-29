HAVERHILL — The Dunkin' shop on Plaistow Road is back to making the doughnuts after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, a company representative said.
The 20 Plaistow Road location, near the New Hampshire border, closed for 48 hours from April 21 to 23 for a deep cleaning "out of an abundance of caution," said Dunkin' Brands Group spokesperson Michelle King.
The infected employee last worked on April 18 and is in self-quarantine, according to King, who added that no other workers have shown coronavirus symptoms.
“At Dunkin’, the safety and well-being of our guests, franchises and their restaurant employees is our No. 1 priority,” King said. "Dunkin’ Brands has stringent food safety and hygiene standards, and all of our franchisees remain vigilant to help minimize exposure and emphasize the importance of restaurant employees not coming to work if they are ill.”
The shop worked in conjunction with the Haverhill Board of Health to disinfect the location after learning about the employee's diagnosis, and has been deemed to be in "full compliance with CDC, local and state public health guidelines," King said.