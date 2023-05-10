NORTH ANDOVER — The staff of The Eagle-Tribune was honored with several awards by the New England Newspaper and Press Association at the 2023 New England Newspaper Convention held Saturday at the Weston Waltham Boston.
Editor Tracey Rauh took first place for Editorial Writer of the Year in the top circulation category for her pieces related to the youth mental health crisis, the opioid epidemic, and the continued failure of the state of Massachusetts to protect its most vulnerable residents who have been placed in the care of the Division of Children and Families.
Reporter Terry Date received a second-place award for his ongoing coverage of the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority’s pilot program. The initiative allows passengers to ride for free over the next two years on buses traveling 24 routes. It’s especially important to low-income residents.
Reporter Breanna Edelstein won two second-place awards, the first for her investigative reporting into a teacher at Timberlane Regional High School who was suddenly relieved of his duties for alleged inappropriate touching of a student. Through further digging, Edelstein learned of his troublesome past, including having been investigated for similar complaints in two nearby towns. The second piece concerned a chronically absent Atkinson selectman who was arrested for drunk driving in Pennsylvania. Delving into that story, Edelstein learned that while sitting on the Atkinson board he was also holding a full-time job running a police department located 430 miles away from his supposed New Hampshire home.
“These honors don’t happen by themselves and they don’t come easily. It takes strong leadership, hard work, and extreme dedication to put out such quality and enterprising local news,” Publisher John Celestino said. “I applaud Rauh and her staff of talented editors, reporters, photographers and designers. They make everyone at The Eagle-Tribune and throughout North of Boston Media Group very proud.”
Meanwhile, sister newspaper The Gloucester Daily Times and its staff were honored with first place in General Excellence, along with several other awards. Those include first place for Paul Bilodeau for a sports action photo; second place for business and economic reporting for staff writer Joann MacKenzie; and third place for reporter Ethan Forman for a general news story.
At The Salem News, another sister daily publication, Sports Editor Phil Stacey won first place for sports feature story; Jaime Campos received second place for news feature photo; reporter Paul Leighton earned a second place for general news story; and reporter Julie Manganis earned a third place for Crime and Courts Reporting.
“This is an amazing showing all the way around,” said Group Editor Tracey Rauh, who in addition to being The Eagle-Tribune editor also oversees North of Boston’s other three daily and four weekly newspapers, along with seven magazines. “That said, I would humbly add that I am not a bit surprised. The collective talent throughout our company is, quite frankly, immense.”
