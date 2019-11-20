HAVERHILL —Police say a car chase that began early Wednesday morning in Danville, New Hampshire, ended near 20 13th Ave. in Haverhill with the arrest of the driver of a stolen vehicle.
Police say Anthony Earl, 29, of Danville, will be charged with operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of burglarious tools and failure to stop for police.
The chase began about 1:30 a.m., police said. The time of arrest and other details were not immediately available.
Earl is expected to be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday in Haverhill District Court.
