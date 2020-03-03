HAVERHILL — As voters headed to the polls Tuesday morning, controversy erupted on social media when a man posted a message saying that if early voters initially chose a candidate who dropped out of the race, they could re-vote for one still in the running.
Shawn Regan, spokesman for Mayor James Fiorentini, said he received a phone call from a woman telling him about the Facebook post. She said she wanted to respond, but first wanted to be certain about the voting laws in Massachusetts.
"I told the woman that if a person already cast their ballot for someone who has dropped out of the race, they cannot cast a second ballot," said Regan, noting he had checked with the City Clerk's office just to make sure..
Debra O'Malley, spokeswoman for Secretary of State William Galvin, confirmed that is the law in Massachusetts.
"If our office had been notified of the posting, we would have notified Facebook about voter misinformation," she said.
Early voters cannot recast their ballot, but those who cast absentee ballots can, so long as their vote has not been counted.
They must show up early in the day, ask for their ballot back and exchange it, again, if it hasn't been counted, O'Malley said.
But, she added, "Most absentee ballots have already been counted, as poll workers usually count them early on during lulls in voting."
According to the Secretary of State website, except for ballots which are rejected as defective, all absentee ballots are cast and counted by the poll workers on Election Day and included in the final tallies.
Regan noted that the city's 311 constituent services line was busy Tuesday morning with calls from voters asking questions such as where their polling is, if they are still registered to vote and if they need a driver's license to vote.
"There are certain situations where you may need to show your license, such as if you are not on the voter rolls," he said.
Voter turnout was modest Tuesday morning.
At the public library, Ward 3, Precinct 2, Warden Herb Bergh said by 10 a.m. a total of 159 ballots had been cast in a polling location that has about 1,200 registered voters.
He said one of the biggest crowds involved a dozen or so people who were bused from Mission Towers, an affordable housing complex at 180 Water St.
"We usually get several busloads from Mission Towers, as they have a very active voting community there," Bergh said.