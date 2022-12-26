HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College and Haverhill High School are among five partnerships statewide to receive funding to create new STEM Tech Career Academies. The initiative will help more young people earn associate degrees and industry certificates in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).
The Baker-Polito administration awarded each partnership the $1 million multiyear grant to cover the costs of planning, implementation and launch.
For Northern Essex and Haverhill High School, the planning phase will begin in the spring to eventually launch a STEM Tech Career Academy focusing on manufacturing, health care, and environmental and life sciences.
Officials at NECC said the partnership will leverage existing Early College and Innovation pathway programs and will include participation by the industry partners of both Haverhill High School and Northern Essex.
“The ultimate goal is to establish a high-quality workforce-related degree program for about 400 students when this academy is fully operational,” said Dr. Paul Beaudin, NECC provost. “We’re excited to be chosen as one of the five partnerships for this initiative. This helps confirm our long-standing collaborative partnership with Haverhill High School.”
Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said that while Haverhill High already has a STEM Academy, which covers all of the science courses in the school and to which all students have access, this planning grant will allow HHS and NECC to better align their programs so that students can begin working on a specific associate degree program while in high school and complete all degree requirements as expediently as possible after graduation.
She said the program is different than early college, which Haverhill High has as well, in that it targets students already enrolled in the high school’s Career Technical Education programs (Biomedical Science, Engineering/ Manufacturing, Healthcare Occupations, Information Technology, and Computer Science and Web Development) and propels them toward high quality Associate Degree programming.
When the program is ready to launch in the fall of 2025, the cohort of Haverhill High students participating in the academy will earn between 18 and 24 college credits. They will then transition to NECC, where they will finish their associate degrees.
The need for STEM graduates particularly impacts Massachusetts because growth in these jobs will outpace average job growth and is projected to account for 40% of total employment increases in Massachusetts. According to 2018-2028 Massachusetts job growth projections, STEM occupations will grow at 7.2% versus 3% across all occupations.
For more information on Early College at Northern Essex, contact Aaron Altman aaltman@necc.mass.edu.
