HAVERHILL — After more than a year of negotiations that took place amidst a campaign advocating for a "living wage," the School Department's Educational Support Professionals, or ESPs, have a new, three-year contract.
The contract was approved by 99% of those who voted Thursday night via an online meeting, according to Anthony Parolisi, president of the Haverhill Education Association that represents the city's ESPs.
The contract provides for a 2% raise retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 1.5% raise on July 1, 2022. Effective July 1 of this year, the number of days of work will increase from 181 to 182 and ESPs will see a significant restructuring of their salary steps.
The contract also includes a total of $20,000 per year for tuition reimbursement for members of the ESP unit, to go into effect this July 1.
School Committee member Rich Rosa said he was on the negotiating team for more than a year along with Committee member Paul Magliocchetti, but was replaced in January with Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais, who worked with Magliocchetti to complete the negotiations.
"They put a lot of thought and effort into the negotiations and the final agreement, which the committee feels is fair and reasonable," Rosa said.
School Committee Vice Chair Scott Wood Jr. said that he and Committee member Gail Sullivan voted against the contract during the executive session held last week.
Wood said he voted no a second time, but that Sullivan changed her vote to yes. Also voting to affirm the agreement were Rosa, Magliocchetti, Sapienza-Donais and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello.
Mayor James Fiorentini abstained from voting, because he had a conflict of interest, as his son is a member of the union that represents ESPs. He was advised to abstain by the state's Ethics Commission.
Wood said his vote against the contract had to do with contract language as it related to future employees.
"I wanted language that would have established an ESP-to-teacher pipeline, where you provide incentives to ESPs to become teachers," Wood said. "And I wanted new employees to be paid on a salary scale based on their education, and not on time served."
Parolisi said that in exchange for ESPs giving up longevity payments and other stipends, adding an additional day of work, and adding new expectations to the job description, ESPs will be placed on a simplified, increased wage scale with three steps beginning July 1, 2021: $21 per hour for those with one to three years of service; $24 per hour for those with four to nine years of service, and $27 per hour for those with 10 or more years of service.
New hires with a bachelor's degree or those who earn a bachelor's degree before their fourth year of service will be placed on step 2 immediately, he said, and thereafter, all ESPs will be able to advance to the step that aligns with their years of service.
"I'm beyond proud of our ESPs and the way they executed this living-wage campaign over the last year and a half," Parolisi said. "After working the entire school year during a pandemic and without a contract, being pulled in a million directions day-in and day-out to help keep the schools running, and, in many cases, struggling to make ends meet without their second and third jobs, they found the courage and strength to organize and take the collective actions that ultimately led to this victory.
"With this agreement, Haverhill will begin to attract and retain the best candidates for these critical positions within our schools," Parolisi added. "We share their goal of one day establishing a true para-to-professional pipeline and believe that this agreement, which includes tuition reimbursement for ESPs who are continuing their own education, is an important step toward that direction."