HAVERHILL — Edwards Vacuum, which recently opened in the Broadway Business Park, celebrated the completion of construction by Dacon Corporation and is now operating with about 250 employees.
To mark the event, a $10,000 digital arts program was donated by Edwards and Dacon corporations to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.
Lauren Nowicki, chief communications officer for Dacon in Natick, said her company completed a new 135,000-square-foot headquarters for Edwards Vacuum, a designer and manufacturer of advanced technology parts used in the semiconductor, power, renewable energy, scientific R&D markets, analytical instrument manufacturers, chemical and food processing industries.
Their portfolio spans parts for vacuum and abatement, and the Haverhill facility is dedicated to cryopump manufacturing.
Nowicki said the design of this two-story LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) facility centers on four functional domains – manufacturing, labs, offices and warehousing.
“The objective was to create a state-of-the-art, innovation and solutions center that improved the overall efficiency of assembly, research & development, new product introductions and related operations activities,” said John O’Sullivan, interim general manager who led the project to fruition.
The facility, which has begun operations, was built to bring the acquisition of Brooks Automation in Chelmsford to Haverhill, Nowicki said.
Brooks was acquired for two of their product lines – CTI-Cryogenics and Polycold – which are used for the semiconductor manufacturing industry.
She said the Chelmsford location is now closed, with their employees from Chelmsford, Lowell, Haverhill and Methuen fully relocated.
In consideration of renewable energies, some of the location’s LEED initiatives include provisions for a future solar setup, reduced water usage, high efficiency cooling systems, EV parking and dark sky compliant lighting, Nowicki said.
Additionally, pathways for walking and biking will connect the campus to the city’s existing recreational trail system.
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, in operation since 1900, feeds, teaches and mentors more than 250 children every day.
Most notably, during the pandemic, the club provided 20,000 meals and remote learning to 125 students who had no other options.
The Edwards Digital Arts Studio will be centered on engaging teens while developing technical skills and encouraging career aspirations, Nowicki said.
Established within the club’s current facility, the program will be led by a graphic design educator, with teens supplied with MacBooks, drawing implements and bean bag furniture to create a casual learning space of warmth and inclusion.
“We are grateful to Dacon and Edwards for playing a pivotal role in our efforts to provide quality programs that focus on future career interest opportunities,” said Javier Bristol, the club’s executive director. “This program will complement our current STEAM program, offering and bolstering our teen recruitment efforts.”
“This is our first Designed with Dignity program tailored to providing teens with technical skills for life,” Nowicki added.
