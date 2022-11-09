MASSACHUSETTS

Unofficial general election results by community, either posted on websites or as requested from town clerk offices. 

ANDOVER

Governor and Lt. Governor Results

Healey and Driscoll - 9,294

Diehl and Allen - 5,224

Reed and Everett - 218

Attorney General

Andrea Joy Campbell - 8,970

James R. McMahon - 5,583

Secretary of State

William Francis Galvin - 9,892

Rayla Campbell - 4,440

Juan Sanchez - 309

Treasurer

Deborah B. Goldberg - 10,186

Cristina Crawford - 3,190

Auditor

Diana DiZoglio - 7,888

Anthony Amore - 5,759

Daniel Riek - 282

Gloria A. Caballero-Roca - 251

Dominic Giannone - 134

Congress 6th District 

Seth Moulton - 9,365

Bob May - 4,918

Mark T. Tashjian - 290

Councillor 5th District

Eileen R. Duff - 8,694

Michael C. Walsh - 5,461

Senator 2nd Essex and Middlesex

Barry R. Finegold - 9,582

Salvatore Paul DeFranco - 4,957

Representative 17th Essex 

Frank Moran - 3,014

Representative 18th Essex

Tram T. Nguyen - 6,731

Jeff Dufour - 3,749

Essex County District Attorney 

Paul F. Tucker - 10,542

Total 10,843

Essex County Sheriff 

Kevin F. Coppinger - 10,520

Question 1

No - 7,914

Yes - 6,453

Question 2 

Yes - 10,438

No - 3,832

Question 3

No - 7,513

Yes - 6,563

Question 4

Yes - 7,565

No - 6,759

GROVELAND

Groveland unofficial election results

Governor and Lt. Governor

Diehl and Allen - 1,551

Healey and Driscoll - 1,714

Reed and Everett - 52

Attorney General

Andrea Joy Campbell - 1,668

James R. McMahon III - 1,617

Secretary of State

William Francis Galvin - 1,907

Fayla Campbell - 1,326

Juan Sanchez - 64

State Treasurer

Deborah B. Goldberg - 1,976

Christina Crawford - 888

State Auditor

Anthony Amore - 1,526

Diana DiZoglio - 1,536

Gloria Caballero-Roca - 49

Dominic Giannone III - 53

Daniel Riek - 68

Congress, Sixth Congressional District

Seth Moulton - 1,743

Bob May - 1,404

Mark T. Tashjian - 128

Governor's Council

Eileen R. Duff - 1,642

Michael C. Walsh - 1,577

State Senator, First Essex & Middlesex District

Bruce E. Tarr - 2,238

Terence William Cudney - 902

State Representative, 14th Essex District 

Joseph G. Finn - 1,718

Adrianne Ramos - 1,543

District Attorney

Paul F. Tucker - 2,219

Essex County Sheriff

Kevin F. Coppinger - 2,233

Question 1

Yes - 1,448

No - 1,807

Question 2

Yes - 2,093

No - 1,147

Question 3

Yes - 1,217

No - 1,984

Question 4

Yes - 1,324

No - 1,923

HAVERHILL

Governor and Lt. Governor

Diehl and Allen - 8,015

Healey and Driscoll - 10,400

Reed and Everett - 280

Attorney General

Andrea Joy Campbell - 10,099

James R. McMahaon III - 8,334

Secretary of State:

William Francis Galvin - 11,157

Rayla Campbell - 6,944

Juan Sanchez - 444

State Treasurer

Deborah B. Goldberg - 11,577

Cristina Crawford - 4,685

State Auditor

Anthony Amore - 7,243

Diana DiZoglio - 10,258

Gloria A. Caballero-Roca - 261

Dominic Giannone III - 301

Daniel Riek - 279

Congress 3rd District

Lori L. Trahan - 10,696

Dean A. Tran - 7,631

Governor's Council, Fifth District 

Eileen R. Duff - 9,967

Michael C. Walsh - 8,112

State Senator 1st Essex District 

Pavel Payano - 2,749

State Senator 2nd Essex & Middlesex District 

Barry R. Finegold - 7,521

Salvatore P. DeFranco - 7,314

State Representative 3rd Essex District 

Andres X. Vargas - 8,062

State Representative, 15th Essex District

Ryan M. Hamilton - 4,779

Essex County District Attorney:

Paul F. Tucker - 12,418

Essex County Sheriff

Kevin F. Coppinger - 12,686

Question 1

Yes - 8,770

No - 9,421

Question 2

Yes - 12,550

No - 5,579

Question 3

Yes - 7,082

No - 10,821

Question 4

Yes - 8,050

No - 10,087

LAWRENCE

Governor, Lt. Governor

Diehl and Allen - 2,664

Healey and Driscoll - 7125

Reed and Everett -188

Write ins - 19

Attorney General

Andrea Joy Campbell - 7,247

James R. McMahon III - 2,574

Write ins - 19

Secretary of state

William Francis Galvin - 7,046

Rayla Campbell - 2,129

Juan Sanchez - 638

Write ins - 17

Treasurer

Deborah Goldberg - 7, 319

Christina Crawford - 1,817

Write ins - 84

Auditor

Anthony Amore - 2,192

Diana DiZoglio - 6,967

Gloria A. Caballero-Roca - 320

Dominic Giannone III - 151

Daniel Riek - 125

Write ins - 13

Congress 3rd District

Lori Trahan - 7,178

Dean Tran - 2,288

Write ins - 32

Councillor 5th district

Eileen Duff - 6,643

Michael Walsh - 2,698

Write ins - 25

Senator 1st Essex District

Pavel Payano - 8,207

Write ins - 281

Representative 4th Essex District

Estela Reyes - 1,714

Write ins - 50

Representative i6th Essex District

Francisco E. Paulino - 3,453

Write ins - 144

Representative 17th Essex District

Frank Moran - 2, 851

Write in - 82

Essex County District Attorney

Paul Tucker - 7,874

Write ins - 254

Sheriff Essex County

Kevin Coppinger - 7, 860

Write ins - 275

Question 1

Yes - 6,037

No - 3,323

Question 2

Yes - 6,704

No - 2,276

Question 3

Yes - 4,509

No - 5,264

Question 4

Yes - 6,134

No - 3,046

METHUEN

Governor and Lt. Governor

Healey and Driscoll - 8,642

Diel and Allen - 7,253

Reed and Everett - 218

Attorney General

Andrea Campbell - 8,440

Jay McMahon - 7,447

Secretary of State

William Galvin - 9,353

Rayla Campbell - 6,224

Juan Sanchez - 372

Treasurer

Deborah Goldberg - 9,568

Cristina Crawford - 4,193

Auditor

Diana DiZoglio - 9,491

Anthony Amore - 5,918

Gloria Caballero-Roca - 188

Daniel Riek - 175

Dominic Giannone III - 136

U.S. Congress 3rd

Lori Trahan - 8,718

Dean Tran - 6,726

Councillor 5th District

Eileen Duff - 7,901

Michael Walsh - 7,376

Senator, 5th Essex District

Pavel Payano - 10,171

Representative, 4th Essex District

Estela Reyes - 3,097

Representative, 15th Essex District

Ryan Hamilton - 5,415

Representative, 16th Essex District

Francisco Paulino - 1,847

Essex County District Attorney 

Paul Tucker - 10,174

Essex County Sheriff 

Kevin Coppinger - 10,250

Question 1

No - 8,648

Yes - 7,165

Question 2

Yes - 10,516

No - 5,101

Question 3

No - 9,938

Yes - 5,905

Question 4

No - 8,647

Yes - 6,575

NORTH ANDOVER

Governor and Lt. Governor

Blanks - 92

Diehl and Allen - 4,906

Healey and Driscoll - 7,217

Reed and Everett - 173

Unresolved write-in - 10

Attorney General

Blanks - 267

Andrea Campbell - 6,958 

James R. McMahon lll - 5,167

Unresolved write-in - 6

Secretary of State

Blanks - 188

William Galvin - 7,868

Rayla Campbell - 4,119

Juan Sanchez - 218

Treasurer 

Blanks - 1,500

Deborah Goldberg - 8,007

Cristina Crawford - 2,816

Unresolved write-in - 75

Auditor

Blanks - 336

Anthony Amore - 4,654

Diana DiZoglio - 6,978

Gloria Caballero-Roca - 160

Dominic Giannone lll - 116

Daniel Riek - 149

Unresolved write-in - 5

U.S. Congress 6th District 

Blanks - 235

Seth Moulton - 7,346

Bob May - 4,539

Mark Tashjian - 267

Unresolved write-in - 11

Councillor 5th District

Blanks - 508

Eileen Duff - 6,847

Michael Walsh - 5,037

Unresolved write-in - 6

Senator 1st Essex and Middlesex District

Blanks - 283

Bruce Tarr - 2,073

Terence Cudney - 1,053

Unresolved write-in - 10

Senator in General Court Second Essex and Middlesex District

Blanks - 213

Barry Finegold - 5,297

Salvatore DeFranco - 3,465

Unresolved write-in - 4

Representative in 14th Essex District

Blanks - 207

Joseph Finn - 3,985

Adrianne Ramos - 4,781

Unresolved write-in - 6

Representative 18th Essex District

Blanks - 62

Tram Nguyen - 1,969

Jeffrey Dufour - 1,386

Unresolved write-in - 2

Essex County District Attorney

Blanks - 3,606

Paul Tucker - 8,524

Unresolved write-in - 268

Essex County Sherriff

Blanks - 3,547

Kevin Coppinger - 8,585

Unresolved write-in - 266

Question 1

Blanks - 508

Yes - 5,164

No - 6,726

Question 2

Blanks - 605

Yes   8,347

No - 3,446

Question 3

Blanks -731

Yes - 5,174

No - 6,493

Question 4

Blanks - 532

Yes - 5,722

No - 6,144

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Unofficial general election results by town, either posted on town websites or as requested from town clerk offices. State representative results coming Friday. 

UNITED STATES SENATOR

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc to retain her United States Senate seat for a second term.

Atkinson

Bolduc: 2,237

Hassan: 1,777

Danville

Bolduc: 1,266

Hassan: 830

Derry

Bolduc: 6,062

Hassan: 5,581

Hampstead

Bolduc: 2,590

Hassan: 1,966

Kingston

Bolduc: 1,739

Hassan: 1,376

Londonderry

Bolduc: 5,930

Hassan: 5,833

Newton

Bolduc: 1,273

Hassan: 964

Pelham

Bolduc: 3,864

Hassan: 2,590

Plaistow

Bolduc: 1,822

Hassan: 1,455

Salem, N.H.

Bolduc: 7,213

Hassan: 5,441

Sandown

Bolduc: 1,747

Hassan: 1,202

Windham

Bolduc: 3,968

Hassan: 3,408

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS

Democrats Chris Pappas and Ann McLane Kuster won re-election in their districts over Republican challengers Karoline Leavitt and Robert Burns.

District 1

Danville

Leavitt: 1,288

Pappas: 843

Derry

Leavitt: 6,191

Pappas: 5,670

Hampstead

Leavitt: 2,641

Pappas: 1,971

Kingston

Leavitt: 1,765

Pappas: 1,393

Londonderry

Leavitt: 5,936

Pappas: 5,966

Newton

Leavitt: 1,286

Pappas: 979

Plaistow

Leavitt: 1,890

Pappas: 1,482

Sandown

Leavitt: 1,769

Pappas: 1,221

District 2

Atkinson

Burns: 2,247

Kuster: 1,807

Pelham

Burns: 3,925

Kuster: 2,669

Salem, N.H.

Burns: 7,275

Kuster: 5,560

Windham

Burns: 4,034

Kuster: 3,425

STATE SENATOR

District 14

Londonderry

Sharon M Carson: 6,680

John Robinson: 5,000

District 19

Derry

Republican Regina Birdsell: 7,111

Hampstead

Birdsell: 3111

Write-ins: 44

Windham

Birdsell: 4,921

Write-ins: 100

District 22

Atkinson

Republican Daryl Abbas: 2,443

Democrat Wayne Haubner: 1,571

Pelham

Abbas: 4,208

Haubner: 2,321

Plaistow

Abbas: 2,443

Haubner: 1,292

Salem, N.H.

Abbas: 7,957

Haubner: 4,743

District 23

Danville

Republican Bill Gannon: 1,366

Democrat Brenda Oldak: 736

Kingston

Gannon: 1,913

Oldak: 1,215

Newton

Gannon: 1,353

Oldak: 894

Sandown

Gannon: 1,933

Oldak: 1,054

SHERIFF

Democrat Kevin Coyle challenges Republican incumbent Chuck Massahos.

Atkinson

Coyle: 1,420

Massahos: 2,514

Danville

Coyle: 653

Massahos: 1,419

Derry

Coyle: 4,528

Massahos: 6,728

Hampstead

Coyle: 1,623

Massahos: 2,891

Kingston

Coyle: 1,102

Massahos: 1,982

Londonderry

Coyle: 4,722

Massahos: 6,875

Newton

Coyle: 814

Massahos: 1,420

Plaistow

Coyle: 1,257

Massahos: 2,054

Salem, N.H.

Coyle: 4,197

Massahos: 8,239

Sandown

Coyle: 1,015

Massahos: 1,925

Windham

Coyle: 2,650

Massahos: 4,590

EXECUTIVE COUNCILOR

Democrat Katherine Harake went up against Republican incumbent Janet Stevens. 

Atkinson

Harake: 1,542

Stevens: 2,435

Danville

Harake: 721

Stevens: 1,348

Derry

Harake: 5,033

Stevens: 6,462

Hampstead

Harake: 1,685

Stevens: 2,802

Kingston

Harake: 1,211

Stevens: 1,871

Newton

Harake: 871

Stevens: 1,352

Pelham

Harake: 2,269

Stevens: 4,168

Plaistow

Harake: 1,286

Stevens: 1,992

Salem, N.H.

Harake: 4,687

Stevens: 7,791

Sandown

Harake: 1,055

Stevens: 1,886

Windham

Harake: 2,859

Stevens: 4,392

