MASSACHUSETTS
Unofficial general election results by community, either posted on websites or as requested from town clerk offices.
ANDOVER
Governor and Lt. Governor Results
Healey and Driscoll - 9,294
Diehl and Allen - 5,224
Reed and Everett - 218
Attorney General
Andrea Joy Campbell - 8,970
James R. McMahon - 5,583
Secretary of State
William Francis Galvin - 9,892
Rayla Campbell - 4,440
Juan Sanchez - 309
Treasurer
Deborah B. Goldberg - 10,186
Cristina Crawford - 3,190
Auditor
Diana DiZoglio - 7,888
Anthony Amore - 5,759
Daniel Riek - 282
Gloria A. Caballero-Roca - 251
Dominic Giannone - 134
Congress 6th District
Seth Moulton - 9,365
Bob May - 4,918
Mark T. Tashjian - 290
Councillor 5th District
Eileen R. Duff - 8,694
Michael C. Walsh - 5,461
Senator 2nd Essex and Middlesex
Barry R. Finegold - 9,582
Salvatore Paul DeFranco - 4,957
Representative 17th Essex
Frank Moran - 3,014
Representative 18th Essex
Tram T. Nguyen - 6,731
Jeff Dufour - 3,749
Essex County District Attorney
Paul F. Tucker - 10,542
Total 10,843
Essex County Sheriff
Kevin F. Coppinger - 10,520
Question 1
No - 7,914
Yes - 6,453
Question 2
Yes - 10,438
No - 3,832
Question 3
No - 7,513
Yes - 6,563
Question 4
Yes - 7,565
No - 6,759
GROVELAND
Groveland unofficial election results
Governor and Lt. Governor
Diehl and Allen - 1,551
Healey and Driscoll - 1,714
Reed and Everett - 52
Attorney General
Andrea Joy Campbell - 1,668
James R. McMahon III - 1,617
Secretary of State
William Francis Galvin - 1,907
Fayla Campbell - 1,326
Juan Sanchez - 64
State Treasurer
Deborah B. Goldberg - 1,976
Christina Crawford - 888
State Auditor
Anthony Amore - 1,526
Diana DiZoglio - 1,536
Gloria Caballero-Roca - 49
Dominic Giannone III - 53
Daniel Riek - 68
Congress, Sixth Congressional District
Seth Moulton - 1,743
Bob May - 1,404
Mark T. Tashjian - 128
Governor's Council
Eileen R. Duff - 1,642
Michael C. Walsh - 1,577
State Senator, First Essex & Middlesex District
Bruce E. Tarr - 2,238
Terence William Cudney - 902
State Representative, 14th Essex District
Joseph G. Finn - 1,718
Adrianne Ramos - 1,543
District Attorney
Paul F. Tucker - 2,219
Essex County Sheriff
Kevin F. Coppinger - 2,233
Question 1
Yes - 1,448
No - 1,807
Question 2
Yes - 2,093
No - 1,147
Question 3
Yes - 1,217
No - 1,984
Question 4
Yes - 1,324
No - 1,923
HAVERHILL
Governor and Lt. Governor
Diehl and Allen - 8,015
Healey and Driscoll - 10,400
Reed and Everett - 280
Attorney General
Andrea Joy Campbell - 10,099
James R. McMahaon III - 8,334
Secretary of State:
William Francis Galvin - 11,157
Rayla Campbell - 6,944
Juan Sanchez - 444
State Treasurer
Deborah B. Goldberg - 11,577
Cristina Crawford - 4,685
State Auditor
Anthony Amore - 7,243
Diana DiZoglio - 10,258
Gloria A. Caballero-Roca - 261
Dominic Giannone III - 301
Daniel Riek - 279
Congress 3rd District
Lori L. Trahan - 10,696
Dean A. Tran - 7,631
Governor's Council, Fifth District
Eileen R. Duff - 9,967
Michael C. Walsh - 8,112
State Senator 1st Essex District
Pavel Payano - 2,749
State Senator 2nd Essex & Middlesex District
Barry R. Finegold - 7,521
Salvatore P. DeFranco - 7,314
State Representative 3rd Essex District
Andres X. Vargas - 8,062
State Representative, 15th Essex District
Ryan M. Hamilton - 4,779
Essex County District Attorney:
Paul F. Tucker - 12,418
Essex County Sheriff
Kevin F. Coppinger - 12,686
Question 1
Yes - 8,770
No - 9,421
Question 2
Yes - 12,550
No - 5,579
Question 3
Yes - 7,082
No - 10,821
Question 4
Yes - 8,050
No - 10,087
LAWRENCE
Governor, Lt. Governor
Diehl and Allen - 2,664
Healey and Driscoll - 7125
Reed and Everett -188
Write ins - 19
Attorney General
Andrea Joy Campbell - 7,247
James R. McMahon III - 2,574
Write ins - 19
Secretary of state
William Francis Galvin - 7,046
Rayla Campbell - 2,129
Juan Sanchez - 638
Write ins - 17
Treasurer
Deborah Goldberg - 7, 319
Christina Crawford - 1,817
Write ins - 84
Auditor
Anthony Amore - 2,192
Diana DiZoglio - 6,967
Gloria A. Caballero-Roca - 320
Dominic Giannone III - 151
Daniel Riek - 125
Write ins - 13
Congress 3rd District
Lori Trahan - 7,178
Dean Tran - 2,288
Write ins - 32
Councillor 5th district
Eileen Duff - 6,643
Michael Walsh - 2,698
Write ins - 25
Senator 1st Essex District
Pavel Payano - 8,207
Write ins - 281
Representative 4th Essex District
Estela Reyes - 1,714
Write ins - 50
Representative i6th Essex District
Francisco E. Paulino - 3,453
Write ins - 144
Representative 17th Essex District
Frank Moran - 2, 851
Write in - 82
Essex County District Attorney
Paul Tucker - 7,874
Write ins - 254
Sheriff Essex County
Kevin Coppinger - 7, 860
Write ins - 275
Question 1
Yes - 6,037
No - 3,323
Question 2
Yes - 6,704
No - 2,276
Question 3
Yes - 4,509
No - 5,264
Question 4
Yes - 6,134
No - 3,046
METHUEN
Governor and Lt. Governor
Healey and Driscoll - 8,642
Diel and Allen - 7,253
Reed and Everett - 218
Attorney General
Andrea Campbell - 8,440
Jay McMahon - 7,447
Secretary of State
William Galvin - 9,353
Rayla Campbell - 6,224
Juan Sanchez - 372
Treasurer
Deborah Goldberg - 9,568
Cristina Crawford - 4,193
Auditor
Diana DiZoglio - 9,491
Anthony Amore - 5,918
Gloria Caballero-Roca - 188
Daniel Riek - 175
Dominic Giannone III - 136
U.S. Congress 3rd
Lori Trahan - 8,718
Dean Tran - 6,726
Councillor 5th District
Eileen Duff - 7,901
Michael Walsh - 7,376
Senator, 5th Essex District
Pavel Payano - 10,171
Representative, 4th Essex District
Estela Reyes - 3,097
Representative, 15th Essex District
Ryan Hamilton - 5,415
Representative, 16th Essex District
Francisco Paulino - 1,847
Essex County District Attorney
Paul Tucker - 10,174
Essex County Sheriff
Kevin Coppinger - 10,250
Question 1
No - 8,648
Yes - 7,165
Question 2
Yes - 10,516
No - 5,101
Question 3
No - 9,938
Yes - 5,905
Question 4
No - 8,647
Yes - 6,575
NORTH ANDOVER
Governor and Lt. Governor
Blanks - 92
Diehl and Allen - 4,906
Healey and Driscoll - 7,217
Reed and Everett - 173
Unresolved write-in - 10
Attorney General
Blanks - 267
Andrea Campbell - 6,958
James R. McMahon lll - 5,167
Unresolved write-in - 6
Secretary of State
Blanks - 188
William Galvin - 7,868
Rayla Campbell - 4,119
Juan Sanchez - 218
Treasurer
Blanks - 1,500
Deborah Goldberg - 8,007
Cristina Crawford - 2,816
Unresolved write-in - 75
Auditor
Blanks - 336
Anthony Amore - 4,654
Diana DiZoglio - 6,978
Gloria Caballero-Roca - 160
Dominic Giannone lll - 116
Daniel Riek - 149
Unresolved write-in - 5
U.S. Congress 6th District
Blanks - 235
Seth Moulton - 7,346
Bob May - 4,539
Mark Tashjian - 267
Unresolved write-in - 11
Councillor 5th District
Blanks - 508
Eileen Duff - 6,847
Michael Walsh - 5,037
Unresolved write-in - 6
Senator 1st Essex and Middlesex District
Blanks - 283
Bruce Tarr - 2,073
Terence Cudney - 1,053
Unresolved write-in - 10
Senator in General Court Second Essex and Middlesex District
Blanks - 213
Barry Finegold - 5,297
Salvatore DeFranco - 3,465
Unresolved write-in - 4
Representative in 14th Essex District
Blanks - 207
Joseph Finn - 3,985
Adrianne Ramos - 4,781
Unresolved write-in - 6
Representative 18th Essex District
Blanks - 62
Tram Nguyen - 1,969
Jeffrey Dufour - 1,386
Unresolved write-in - 2
Essex County District Attorney
Blanks - 3,606
Paul Tucker - 8,524
Unresolved write-in - 268
Essex County Sherriff
Blanks - 3,547
Kevin Coppinger - 8,585
Unresolved write-in - 266
Question 1
Blanks - 508
Yes - 5,164
No - 6,726
Question 2
Blanks - 605
Yes 8,347
No - 3,446
Question 3
Blanks -731
Yes - 5,174
No - 6,493
Question 4
Blanks - 532
Yes - 5,722
No - 6,144
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Unofficial general election results by town, either posted on town websites or as requested from town clerk offices. State representative results coming Friday.
UNITED STATES SENATOR
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc to retain her United States Senate seat for a second term.
Atkinson
Bolduc: 2,237
Hassan: 1,777
Danville
Bolduc: 1,266
Hassan: 830
Derry
Bolduc: 6,062
Hassan: 5,581
Hampstead
Bolduc: 2,590
Hassan: 1,966
Kingston
Bolduc: 1,739
Hassan: 1,376
Londonderry
Bolduc: 5,930
Hassan: 5,833
Newton
Bolduc: 1,273
Hassan: 964
Pelham
Bolduc: 3,864
Hassan: 2,590
Plaistow
Bolduc: 1,822
Hassan: 1,455
Salem, N.H.
Bolduc: 7,213
Hassan: 5,441
Sandown
Bolduc: 1,747
Hassan: 1,202
Windham
Bolduc: 3,968
Hassan: 3,408
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS
Democrats Chris Pappas and Ann McLane Kuster won re-election in their districts over Republican challengers Karoline Leavitt and Robert Burns.
District 1
Danville
Leavitt: 1,288
Pappas: 843
Derry
Leavitt: 6,191
Pappas: 5,670
Hampstead
Leavitt: 2,641
Pappas: 1,971
Kingston
Leavitt: 1,765
Pappas: 1,393
Londonderry
Leavitt: 5,936
Pappas: 5,966
Newton
Leavitt: 1,286
Pappas: 979
Plaistow
Leavitt: 1,890
Pappas: 1,482
Sandown
Leavitt: 1,769
Pappas: 1,221
District 2
Atkinson
Burns: 2,247
Kuster: 1,807
Pelham
Burns: 3,925
Kuster: 2,669
Salem, N.H.
Burns: 7,275
Kuster: 5,560
Windham
Burns: 4,034
Kuster: 3,425
STATE SENATOR
District 14
Londonderry
Sharon M Carson: 6,680
John Robinson: 5,000
District 19
Derry
Republican Regina Birdsell: 7,111
Hampstead
Birdsell: 3111
Write-ins: 44
Windham
Birdsell: 4,921
Write-ins: 100
District 22
Atkinson
Republican Daryl Abbas: 2,443
Democrat Wayne Haubner: 1,571
Pelham
Abbas: 4,208
Haubner: 2,321
Plaistow
Abbas: 2,443
Haubner: 1,292
Salem, N.H.
Abbas: 7,957
Haubner: 4,743
District 23
Danville
Republican Bill Gannon: 1,366
Democrat Brenda Oldak: 736
Kingston
Gannon: 1,913
Oldak: 1,215
Newton
Gannon: 1,353
Oldak: 894
Sandown
Gannon: 1,933
Oldak: 1,054
SHERIFF
Democrat Kevin Coyle challenges Republican incumbent Chuck Massahos.
Atkinson
Coyle: 1,420
Massahos: 2,514
Danville
Coyle: 653
Massahos: 1,419
Derry
Coyle: 4,528
Massahos: 6,728
Hampstead
Coyle: 1,623
Massahos: 2,891
Kingston
Coyle: 1,102
Massahos: 1,982
Londonderry
Coyle: 4,722
Massahos: 6,875
Newton
Coyle: 814
Massahos: 1,420
Plaistow
Coyle: 1,257
Massahos: 2,054
Salem, N.H.
Coyle: 4,197
Massahos: 8,239
Sandown
Coyle: 1,015
Massahos: 1,925
Windham
Coyle: 2,650
Massahos: 4,590
EXECUTIVE COUNCILOR
Democrat Katherine Harake went up against Republican incumbent Janet Stevens.
Atkinson
Harake: 1,542
Stevens: 2,435
Danville
Harake: 721
Stevens: 1,348
Derry
Harake: 5,033
Stevens: 6,462
Hampstead
Harake: 1,685
Stevens: 2,802
Kingston
Harake: 1,211
Stevens: 1,871
Newton
Harake: 871
Stevens: 1,352
Pelham
Harake: 2,269
Stevens: 4,168
Plaistow
Harake: 1,286
Stevens: 1,992
Salem, N.H.
Harake: 4,687
Stevens: 7,791
Sandown
Harake: 1,055
Stevens: 1,886
Windham
Harake: 2,859
Stevens: 4,392
