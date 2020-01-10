HAVERHILL — The city's Department of Public Works offices at 500 Primrose St. are closed Friday because of an early morning fire that caused heavy smoke damage, city officials said.
According to the mayor's office, a small electrical fire at the DPW offices broke out about 2 a.m. Members of the staff working there overnight smelled smoke and called the Fire Department, the mayor's office said.
"We are still assessing the damage, but it appears there is a lot of smoke damage, minimal structural damage, and some damage to wiring," Shawn Regan, spokesman for Mayor James Fiorentini, said Friday. "A lot of the panels and ceiling tiles will need to be replaced and Servpro is there today cleaning up."
Regan said that although the DPW offices were closed, the DPW and the mayor's constituent services phone line, 311, are fully operational.
"We are hopeful the offices can reopen next week," Regan said. "This does not affect the men and women in the field or in the garage, as they are still operating."
He said the damage is covered by insurance and that the city's insurance company has been notified.