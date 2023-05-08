HAVERHILL — Eleven people so far have taken out nomination papers for the city's 2023 municipal elections since the papers became available on May 1, according to City Clerk Kaitlin Wright.
She said the last day to take out papers is July 21 and they must be returned to her office, including the required number of signatures of registered voters, no later than Tuesday, July 25, for certification.
The city's municipal elections are scheduled for Nov. 7.
Candidates running for mayor or city council at-large need to obtain at least 50 certified signatures from registered voters within the city of Haverhill, while candidates running for ward City Council or School Committee need to obtain at least 25 certified signatures from registered voters within their ward.
Under a new system of representation in Haverhill, voters will elect 11 councilors — one each to represent the city’s seven voting wards and four at-large councilors who will represent the city as a whole. Currently, there are nine at-large councilors and no ward councilors.
The School Committee also increases to 11 members, one each to represent the city’s seven wards, three at-large members to represent the city as a whole and the mayor serving in the 11th seat. The mayor serves as chair, per the city charter. The new system also reduces school committee terms from four to two years. Those elected to four-year terms in November of 2021, however, will complete their current four-year terms.
Taking out nomination papers for school committee are Yonnie Collins from Ward 6, and Lynette Hickey of Ward 5. Taking out papers for city council are Alexander Veras, Ward 1; Michael Morales, Ward 5; Former City Council member Ken Quimby Jr., Ward 4; Fred Simmons, at large; Katrina Hobbs Everett, Ward 2, and City Councilor Shaun Toohey, who took our papers for Ward 5.
Taking out papers for mayor are City Councilor Melinda Barrett, George Eleftheriou and former mayoral candidate Debra Campanile.
School Committee member Scott Wood Jr. has hinted at running for mayor and although he had not taken out nomination papers as of May 5, he did file a change of purpose in March with the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance, converting his school committee campaign committee to a mayoral committee. Wood announced in March that he was forming an exploratory committee that allows him to raise money for a campaign.
"I'll have a formal announcement on my plans soon," he told The Eagle-Tribune.
City Councilor Melinda Barrett had already announced her candidacy for mayor and pulled her nomination papers on Friday, May 5.
"I already had my kickoff event and am planning another event," Barrett said.
Barrett had filed a change of purpose with the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance earlier this year, converting her city council campaign committee to a mayoral committee. She has said that if voters choose her to be the city's first female mayor, she hopes to work cooperatively with a new city council that will have ward representation for the first time.
"I think having the experience on the council and being in city government for the last 10 years will help in the transition to ward representation," she said.
Wright said that in the event three or more mayoral candidates obtain the necessary amount of signatures and submit their paperwork by the deadline, it would trigger a preliminary election that would be held Sept. 12.
"After you pull papers you then need to obtain 50 signatures to appear on the ballot," she said.
Campanile, a retired US Treasury customer service manager who previously ran for mayor in 2011, announced she will once again seek the city’s top executive position.
Campanile has lived in Haverhill for 40 years and retired in 2021 from her job of 42 years with the federal government, where she was in charge of a department that focused on identity theft.
In the 2011, she received 2,239 votes to incumbent Mayor James Fiorentini’s 6,352 votes. Fiorentini has announced he will not seek re-election after 20 years leading the city.
“I’m a regular person, not an insider or a connected political person, but I have a lot of ideas and I’d like to see the city go in a new, fresh direction now that the longtime incumbent mayor is retiring,” said Campanile, who lists business management, customer service and problem-solving among her top skills.
Since retiring, Campanile spent most of her time caring for elderly mother, who died in December 2022.
“Now I have time and plenty of energy to serve my city,” Campanile said in a recent campaign announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.