HAVERHILL — With temperatures close to 100 degrees on Saturday, and the heat index well above 100 degrees, Emmaus is taking steps to make sure the people it serves are safe during the extreme heat.
Emmaus is collaborating with other local service providers to ensure all folks who are homeless have a place to get relief from the heat. Emmaus' Mitch’s Place emergency shelter on How Street will be opening early at noon on Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
If someone is need of shelter, please have them contact Mitch's Place at 978-241-3430.