LAWRENCE — Essex Art Center celebrates the annual return of more than 20,000 American Crows and Fish Crows to Lawrence for their winter roost between October and early April.
The center will host an opening reception for three related exhibits Friday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 56 Island St.
“By a Thread” features works by Elaine Bezold of Missouri, Barbara Bosworth of Stow, and Andrew S. Yang of Chicago in the Chester F. Sidell Gallery. Work by the three artists raises questions around and points to the interconnectedness of humans, animals, and the natural environment.
The juried photography exhibition “Celebration of the Winter Crow Roost” (juror: Ron Phillips, Hunt’s Photo & Video), in the Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery, celebrates the crows, because humans have more in common with them than one might think.
In the community artist exhibition space, “We Went Looking for Crows” features handmade books by all ages of artists from the Greater Lawrence community. The books were made in free workshops at EAC, and out in the community, and incorporate drawing, painting, photography, text, and more.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, Jan. 10 through March 12. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 978-685-2343 or visit essexartcenter.org.
Classes for first-time home buyers
HAVERHILL — Community Action will offer a first-time home buyer education classes to area residents beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Presidential Gardens Community Room, 140 Evergreen Drive, Bradford.
Participants will receive comprehensive information offered by housing professionals, including: bank lenders, buyer/seller real estate brokers, housing attorneys, insurance agents home inspectors and credit counselors; individual household mortgage pre-qualification as well as information regarding foreclosure sales; area affordable housing lotteries and services of a buyer broker; down payment assistance programs; and reduced interest loans.
A Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative approved certificate is awarded after completion of the three-night course. The program is also approved by MassHousing. Class meets Wednesday, Jan. 8; Thursday, Jan. 9; and Wednesday, Jan. 15. The cost is $60 per household.
There are no income requirements to take the training. This workshop is sponsored by Santander Bank.
For more information, contact Richard Lynch at 978-373-1971 or Susan Collins at 978-317-8998.
International posters to be displayed at libary
HAVERHILL — International labor exhibit posters, including those that promote peace, will hang from Jan. 5 to Jan. 30 at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.
The posters come from the collection of Stephen Lewis. The show is supported, in part, by donations from the Ironworkers Local 7 and Sheetmetal Workers Local 17.
Open mic night is Friday
BYFIELD — Open mic nights comes to the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St., Byfield.
Starting the season on Friday Jan. 10, host Art Grossman will be bringing lots of local talent to the stage.
Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Admission at the door is by donation. Soft drinks, coffee, and snacks will be available for purchase throughout the evening.
For more information, contact Art or Heidi at 978-457-0208.