HAVERHILL — Nearly 100 residents were forced to evacuate Hamel Mill Lofts after lightning struck the historic smokestack Sunday afternoon, according to Mayor James Fiorentini.
Fiorentini said a bolt of lightning hit the tall smokestack that reads "Hamel Leather" and a large crack now runs vertically through the wording. He said the smokestack was severely damaged and electricity was out in parts of the building.
Portions of two buildings were forced to evacuate, Fiorentini said. Residents will be likely displaced for two nights while the smokestack is removed starting Monday morning, he said.
Fiorentini said a crane will start taking down the smokestack and residents will be able to move back in when it is about a third or half down — with no possibility of crumbling on its own.
The Citizens Center at 10 Welcome St. will be open as an emergency shelter. Fiorentini said the American Red Cross was also called in to help shelter those displaced.
"I was very impressed with the whole emergency team," Fiorentini said. "They had a plan and they executed it very, very well."
The mayor said the plan included sending out an email to notify people they had to evacuate and also going door to door to make sure they were leaving in case they had not seen the email.
No details were available from Haverhill police.