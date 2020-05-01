Ex-Haverhill man charged with breaking into Detroit area home of popular rapper Eminem

A former Haverhill man has been arrested and charged with breaking into the Detroit-area home of rapper Eminem, police said.
Matthew David Hughes, 27, was taken into custody earlier this month after he gained access to the popular performer's gated community, got past his private security detail, and threw a paving stone through a window to enter Eminem's house, according to Clinton Township police.
Capt. Richard Maierle, spokesman for the Clinton Township Police Department in the community six miles north of Detroit, said Hughes was cooperative during the April 5 arrest. None of the rapper's personal property was taken during the 4 a.m. home invasion, according to police.
"There was no physical confrontation at all," Maierle said. "Eminem called his security team and they called us. Nobody got hurt and our guys didn't have any trouble with him (Hughes)."
According to Dennis Dennehy, a spokesman for Eminem, the rapper detained Hughes after the break until Eminem's security detail arrived from another part of the property.
As a precaution against COVID-19, Hughes was given a mask to wear while officers transported him to the Macomb County Jail, Maierle said.
"We're not putting prisoners in our cars without masks," Maierle said.
Hughes faces one count of first-degree home invasion, a felony charge that can bring a 20-year prison sentence, and one count of malicious destruction of property worth between $1,000 and $20,000, a felony charge that can bring a five-year jail sentence.
Bond was set at $50,000 and Hughes is set to undergo a competency evaluation at the request of his defense attorney. He next appears in court on June 29.
Hughes — who told police he was homeless at the time of his arrest — has a minor criminal history in Michigan, police said. Before moving to that state, he had been arrested in both Worcester and Haverhill on several occasions between 2016 and 2017, records show.