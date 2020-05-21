HAVERHILL — A Dominican national who was living in Haverhill has pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution, illegal firearm possession and other charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
Domingo Garcia Suero, 55, pleaded guilty during a video conference this week to five counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl; being a felon in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; two counts of Social Security fraud; and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
U.S. Senior District Court Judge George O’Toole Jr. scheduled sentencing for Sept. 22. Garcia Suero was arrested and charged in December 2017.
According to Lelling, Garcia Suero filed applications with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to renew his driver’s license and with MassHealth to receive benefits.
In both applications, Garcia Suero provided a name and Social Security number belonging to a United States citizen from Puerto Rico, Lelling said.
On five occasions in 2017, Garcia Suero sold and possessed fentanyl for sale. Fentanyl is a man-made opioid that is 50 times stronger than morphine and is often mixed with illegal doses of heroin.
During a search of Garcia Suero’s apartment following his arrest, police found a Colt .38-caliber revolver with an obliterated serial number and six rounds of .38 caliber ammunition, investigators said. Garcia Suero has two prior drug trafficking convictions and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition, Lelling said.
The drug charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of $5 million, prosecutors said. They said the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm calls for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The charge of Social Security fraud provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, prosecutors said. The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of two years to run consecutive to any other imposed sentence, prosecutors said.