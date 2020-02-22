HAVERHILL — Haverhill firefighters responded to a car fire on Wayne Street in Bradford Saturday afternoon, according to Deputy Chief Jeff Akstin.
Firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames after they were called to the home around 3 p.m., he said. They were able to extinguish it within10 minutes, he said.
The car was parked near buildings, so four trucks including the ladder truck responded to the fire, Akstin said.
There were no injuries and people in the buildings were evacuated, he said. There was some vinyl heat damage to the homes and the car was a total loss, he said.
The cause of the fire is likely because of an electrical issue, but the exact cause is unknown, Akstin said.