HAVERHILL — Members of the Exchange Club of Haverhill recently spent three days at a New England District Exchange Club Convention in Portland, Maine.
Jennifer Cantwell of the Exchange Club of Haverhill was elected president of the New England District and replaces Immediate Past President Rick Lunetta of the Exchange Club of Needham.
Sarah Wescott of the Exchange Club of Haverhill was elected president-elect, Stephanie Daniels of the Exchange Club of Salem, New Hampshire, was elected treasurer, Rick Blain of the Lawrence and the Andovers Club was elected Division 5 Director overseeing Lawrence and the Andovers, Methuen and Salem.
Thea Tsagaris of the Exchange Club of Haverhill was elected Division 7 Director, overseeing the Breakfast Exchange Club of Haverhill, the Exchange Club of Haverhill, the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport and the Exchange Club of Plaistow.
Doug Seed, a 50-year long member of the Salem Club, received a distinguished award at the convention.
Talk on Rube Goldberg inventions
BEVERLY — May is Jewish American Heritage Month and the Lappin Foundation invites the public to learn about some wild and crazy inventions of Rube Goldberg, iconic Jewish American illustrator, cartoonist, author, inventor and sculptor.
The program will take place via Zoom on Monday, May 15, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Collector Gregg Philipson will share artifacts from his extensive personal collection from the 1910s to the present-day. The program is free and all are welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information email swyner@LappinFoundation.org.
Florist to present at women’s club
HAVERHILL — The May 16 meeting of the Women’s City Club of Haverhill will feature Shannon Nicolosi of the Green Griffin Florist in a fun and entertaining presentation. Members can buy raffle tickets for her floral arrangements.
The club meets at the Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St. Doors open at 12:15 p.m. and the meeting ends at 3 p.m.
The club meets the third Tuesday of each month from September through June. Guests are welcome and must pay $4. Members are reminded the $40 annual dues must be paid. The club is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
For more information contact tgagnon27@comcast.net.
Women’s City Club elects officers
HAVERHILL — The Women’s City Club of Haverhill elected its new leadership team at its April meeting.
The new team includes Teresa Gagnon, president; Kathy Henze, first vice president; Louise Bussieres, second vice president; Michele Glasson, treasurer; Pat Demers Burke, recording secretary; Judy Dionne, corresponding secretary and hospitality chair; Diane Lemieux, membership, and Janet Daly, reception.
The board of directors includes Kathy Sciacca, Sheila Callahan, Pat Sherburne, Norma Caserta, Phyllis Farfaras and Brenda Meehan.
For more information on the club and how to join contact tgagnon27@comcast.net.
Overnight ramp closures
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary closures of the I-495/I-93 interchange ramps in Andover.
The closures will occur during overnight hours Sunday through Friday morning. Alternating closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday. Access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light poles on the edge of the ramps. Detours will be in place.
Message boards, signs, traffic-control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes at the next exit, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.