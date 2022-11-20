HAVERHILL — The spotlight should not only be on star quarterbacks, top rebounders or the highest scorers in school athletics. Praise and commendations also need to be directed at students who report hazing, said Dennis Goodwin, a retired educator and coach who runs the Anti Hazing Collaborative in Haverhill.
“These are the real heroes,” Goodwin said of those who speak up and courageously report hazing.
However, he stressed, daring to confront such actions “takes a lot of education and a lot of support.”
Haverhill Public Schools this week became the latest local district saddled with hazing allegations.
On Wednesday, a video was shared with school officials showing a young Haverhill High School player being dragged across the floor and stripped before a teammate stands over his head wearing just his underwear and performs a lewd act.
After the video was reviewed by school officials, football coaches were put on paid leave and the rest of the season was canceled, meaning the team can’t play Lowell on Thanksgiving Day. Now Haverhill police and the Essex County District Attorney’s office are investigating what happened in that locker room and was shared via social media.
Police Chief Robert Pistone said all the players identified so far as having taken part in the assault are 18, and they are likely to face charges.
The targeted player appears smaller and younger in the video. Authorities would not specify his age.
The hazing took place in a locker room at the football stadium, Pistone said. He did not say if it was the one beneath the bleachers, or the one in the new sports clubhouse.
Goodwin said he’s seen the entire unabridged video of the hazing, rather than just the one that was redacted by the media to blur the victims’ identity. He described the video as “very disturbing.”
Still, he was not shocked by it.
“It’s just a matter of time before this happens in more communities,” he said, stressing that hazing happens among both boys and girls. “This goes on in every locker room in America.”
Goodwin works with schools, colleges, coaches, students, fraternities and others in training sessions that seek to make people “more proactive than reactive” about hazing. He said he has no personal connection to the Haverhill hazing other than being a resident of the city.
“My goal is to save careers, jobs, kids. To educate them to make better choices. It’s going on and it affects a lot of people,” he said. “This is dangerous and unhealthy for everyone involved.”
Goodwin was tapped in March to lead hazing awareness training for parents and coaches in Danvers after a former hockey player said he was the victim of racist, homophobic and sexually abusive behavior while he was on the team.
Nationally, Goodwin said he’s been involved in more than 100 similar trainings.
The definition of hazing “is any action or situation, with or without the consent of the participants, which recklessly, intentionally, or unintentionally endangers the mental, physical, or academic health or safety of a student,” according to information posted on Goodwin’s AHC website.
Hazing includes “physical injury, assault or battery, kidnapping or imprisonment, intentionally placing at risk of mental or emotional harm (putting ‘over the edge’), degradation, humiliation, the compromising of moral or religious values, forced consumption of any liquid or solid, placing an individual in physical danger (at risk) which includes abandonment, and impairment of physical liberties which include curfews or other interference with academic endeavors,” according to the website.
The issues involving the Danvers High School hockey team came to light in the fall of 2021.
A player said he was told to strip naked for “Gay Tuesdays,” when older players would turn off the locker room lights and inappropriately touch younger athletes. Players who resisted were made to do so with force, he said.
He also said he was beaten with a sex toy for refusing to shout a racial slur on “Hard-R Fridays,” named for the final ‘r in the n-word. Players would line up in front of their hockey bags and scream racial slurs, one by one, he said.
The Danvers player said there was a “team dildo” named the Pink Dragon, for use on those who refused to join in the ritual.
No criminal charges were filed in the Danvers incident. But Attorney General Maura Healey’s office investigated and concluded racist, homophobic and sexually abusive behavior on the Danvers High School hockey team appears to have continued for “several years” before it was identified and addressed by school officials.
In December 2021, a video depicting Peabody High School football players emerged. Student-athletes were seen in the video simulating sexual activity while clothed. One player is heard on the video using racial and homophobic slurs, officials said.
An investigation found that the players violated both school policies and athletic codes of conduct, but found that the behavior did not meet the legal definition of hazing or bullying.
Andover High School students were involved in a hazing incident a decade ago. Two newcomers to the basketball team were given a series of sexually-humiliating tasks to choose from while at summer basketball camp.
The younger players opted for a game of “wet biscuit,” which involved a cookie with semen on it, rather than being beaten by other players, according to a school investigation.
The school report on the investigation says the hazing was filmed with a Smartphone by a team captain — one of the ringleaders of the hazing.
Hazing reports often involve pictures and videos now because everyone is carrying a cell phone, Goodwin noted.
“They call them smart phones. I call them dumb phones. It’s more prevalent now because everyone has a camera,” he said.
While acts of hazing are occurring, Goodwin knows there are students and players present who know it is wrong. But too many times they feel powerless.
“They knew it was wrong but they are afraid to speak up,” he said. “We need to train them to speak up.”
Bystanders avoid taking action because they are afraid of becoming the next victim. They don’t know what to say or they fear they will make things worse, he said.
“We celebrate the kids that are getting all the touchdowns ... but the kids that should be celebrated are the ones speaking up. That’s who we should be rewarding,” Goodwin said.
Massachusetts now requires coaches to undergo training regarding concussions and prevention. The same should be done with anti-hazing training, he said.
Victims of hazing are left with “lifelong” trauma, he said.
“It’s not something you can just forget about. I’ve seen incidents where people had to move out of town,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin said the video involving the football players will haunt Haverhill for some time.
“It will be a black eye or stigma on Haverhill sports for a while,” he said. “But what I want people to know is they are not alone. It happens everywhere and unfortunately it happened here.”
And to whoever turned over the video, “They should be proud of themselves,” Goodwin said.
