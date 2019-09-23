HAVERHILL — Sunday morning around 10 a.m., City Council President John A. Michitson received a text from a resident alerting him to fallen concrete on the ground floor of the Merrimack Street parking deck.
Michitson set the wheels in motion to get the deck cleared of debris, roped off in the troubled area, and having cones placed over a pothole on the top level.
But Mitchitson said he knew a discussion about further action to be taken was an important item for the council's Tuesday meeting agenda.
“We want to be more safe than sorry on this,” Michitson said, adding he was thankful no one was hurt Sunday. "The pieces (of concrete) were big enough to do some harm, but they weren't boulders."
Mayor James Fiorentini said city Engineer John Pettis and Director of Public Works Michael Stankovich are looking into the problem.
Both will be at the Tuesday City Council meeting where the discussion about the future of the parking deck will take place, Fiorentini said.
The parking deck, which was built in the 1980s, has had a few costly repairs in the past 15 years.
Since 2005 the city has spent $608,218 for “deck repairs” and the deck stairwell, according to an email from city Auditor Charles Benevento.
The most costly repairs have been to the east side of the deck, but the current issue is on the west side facing Merrimack Street, Fiorentini said.
Another $500,000 from a MassWorks grant was put into rehauling the sprinkler system in 2013, according to previous reports from The Eagle-Tribune. Further repairs to the sprinkler system were made in the winters of 2014 and 2018 because of weather-related issues, according to previous reports.
As of Monday afternoon, Stankovich estimated the temporary cost to solve the current problem is between $10,000 to $15,000, Fiorentini said. However, larger improvements are needed for continued use of the parking deck, he said.
The city is calling in a company to make immediate repairs and inspect the problematic area, Fiorentini said.
Michitson said he agrees the first priority is to repair and ensure the safety of the building, likely through an inspection. As of Monday, it was unclear when the last inspection was.
A 2016 study of the downtown by Utile, a Boston-based architecture and planning company, called for part of the parking deck to be torn down and rebuilt.
Fiorentini said he isn’t recommending that estimated $21 million project and instead would look into the costs of the major repairs needed for the parking deck.
“It would be too long to wait,” Fiorentini said about the tear-down project.
City councilors Michitson and Melinda Barrett expect the conversation about the parking deck will raise questions about its future.
Barrett, an advocate for the Utile plan to add more parking, wants to explore that option, she said.
“Right now as it exists (parking) is getting tighter and tighter,” Barrett said.
Michitson said he is up for having the conversation about parking and comparing costs for fixing the parking deck, versus a larger renovation.