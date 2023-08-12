HAVERHILL — Five families evacuated from an apartment building at 5 Ford St. in the Mt. Washington neighborhood could return as early as the middle of next week, but only after a sinkhole that developed in their backyard is filled in and the area is declared safe.
DPW Director Robert Ward said a structural and foundation engineer was to be on site Saturday, Aug. 12, to inspect the massive sinkhole and the building and make suggestions as to how to stabilize the hole so it doesn’t getting any bigger.
“They will be returning after the hole is filled to make sure it’s good before any of the residents can return,” he said. “We hope to have it filled by midweek if all goes well.”
The sinkhole formed after a two-foot diameter brick sewer line burst during torrential rain on Aug. 8 and grew even larger following more rain late Thursday night.
On Thursday afternoon, Mayor James Fiorentini declared a state of emergency due to Tuesday’s storm, which he said caused widespread flooding to residences and businesses and damage to the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure. The state of emergency would remain in effect until further notice.
After the sinkhole was discovered, DPW employees along with police details were stationed alternately behind 5 Ford St. to ensure no residents got near the hole, which city workers had cordoned off using a portable fence.
Following Thursday night’s rain, the edges of the sinkhole had expanded to within 10-feet of the back of the building, which has five units and houses 22 adults and children, all of whom were evacuated on Friday morning with the assistance of Haverhill police and firefighters.
Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said various city departments, including police, fire, inspectional services, the water department and community development joined forces to find temporary housing and arrange for transportation.
A MEVA bus had transported some of them from their apartments to the Citizens Center, where other residents from their building had assembled before being transported as a group to the Hampton Inn.
Memphis Brea, 21, who lives in a rear, first-floor apartment with his parents and two younger sisters, said he was aware of the sinkhole but was surprised to learn it got bigger and posed an even greater danger.
“I was at work Friday morning when they called me to say I needed to come home and get all my stuff,” he said. “I grabbed some clothing, some shoes, and some of my personal documents.”
Ynes Tejeda, 66, said she lives in a second floor rear apartment with her sister, Bicenta Cruz, 72.
“They told us the hole behind the house has a lot of water and that we had to move out,” she said. “We packed up some clothing, a little food, and my paperwork and documents.”
Mya Vasquez, 18, a 2023 graduate of Whittier Vo-Tech, said having to move created a stressful situation.
“I live here with my mom and my brother and when they told us we had to evacuate I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “Along with some clothing and other necessary stuff, I brought our two dogs.”
A 2-foot diameter brick sewer line beneath a wooded area directly behind the 5 Ford St. apartment building burst during Tuesday’s torrential rainstorm resulting in a sinkhole big enough to swallow several cars.
As a result, tons of soil along with tires, trash and other debris poured into the exposed line, clogging it up, officials said.
A manhole just downhill overflowed with the combined sewage/rainwater and soil, causing a deluge that raced downhill through the wooded area, into a small warehouse behind the Pope Corporation building, at 261 River St., undermining a paved parking lot adjacent to the building before spewing out onto River Street.
Ward said repairs could take up to a month to complete and that early cost estimates to repair the damage could reach $1 million, although that number is likely to change once the full scope of the damage is determined, he said.
