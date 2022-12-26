HAVERHILL — Residents of a single-family home at 100 Coffin Ave. fled to safety Monday morning after a fire broke out, resulting in a two alarm response from firefighters from all four stations and having to tap the Merrimack River for water.
Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said two adults and two children who were home at the time were uninjured.
"We received an initial report at 7:43 a.m. of possible arcing wires in and around the outdoor hot tub located in a screened-in porch, but the actual cause of the fire is under investigation and will be for the next several days," O'Brien said Monday afternoon. "The building is a total loss and given the extent of the fire the investigation will take some time."
The home is adjacent to the river and according to the city assessor's office, it was sold in December 2021 at a price of $2.3 million.
O'Brien said an old water main that feeds the hydrant in that area could not supply enough water volume so firefighters drew water from the river. He said the water line in the street is targeted for replacement by the water department.
"The problem was not enough volume in the lines as they are smaller than modern lines and can become corroded, which reduces the amount of flow," he said. "Our guys quickly established a second hydrant though the back of the property, but the main source was drafting water from the river, which worked well. ... Once everything was up and running we had plenty of water."
O'Brien said firefighters from the Water Street fire station were first on the scene and encountered heavy fire.
"We were in the middle of a shift change so we had ample people on scene and we had mutual aide from Lawrence, Salem, New Hampshire, Groveland, Georgetown, and North Andover, who initially covered the stations but when it went to a second alarm they came to the scene and additional trucks came to the city," he said. "It was a very labor-intensive fire with a partial collapse when the chimney failed and flooring fell in and we had it under control within an hour."
Firefighters stayed on scene Monday night in the event the fire rekindled, O'Brien said.
"Fire inspectors are working with the state fire marshal's office," he said. "It was a tragic thing and it's heartbreaking to see people lose their possessions."
Deb Duxbury, disaster program manager for American Red Cross Northeast, said a Red Cross disaster action team responded to the scene to provide the displaced residents with various forms of assistance.
Heather MacFarlane, director of communications for the Salvation Army Massachusetts Divisional Headquarters in Canton, said a Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services team from Lynn responded as well to provide warm beverages, snacks, blankets, emotional and spiritual care to residents and first responders. The Salvation Army team worked closely with the Red Cross and other agencies to coordinate additional needs of those who were displaced by the fire, she said.
